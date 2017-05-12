Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this April 16, 2009, file photo, the MetLife skyscraper overlooks another building in New York. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
Lisa Lambert and Lawrence Hurley

Reuters

A U.S. appeals court on Friday granted a 60-day abeyance in a case in which the country’s largest life insurer, MetLife Inc, is challenging the federal government’s labeling of it as “too big to fail.”

More than a year ago, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer struck down the government’s designation of MetLife as “systemically important,” which signifies it could devastate the financial system if it failed and triggers stricter oversight, saying the label was “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration of former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, immediately appealed.

