Workers use grinders to smooth down the welded joints for railroad suspension parts at the Columbus Castings facility in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., on Wednesday, April 25, 2012. The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis is scheduled to release gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the the first quarter of 2012 on April 27. Photographer: Ty Wright/Bloomberg (Ty Wright/Bloomberg)
U.S. economic growth slowed in fourth quarter Add to ...

Martin Crutsinger

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press

The U.S. economy lost momentum in the final three months of 2016, closing out a year in which growth turned in the weakest performance in five years.

The Commerce Department says the gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of just 1.9 per cent in the October-December period, a slowdown from 3.5 per cent growth in the third quarter. GDP, the broadest measure of economic health, was held back by a jump in the trade deficit.

For 2016, the economy grew 1.6 per cent. It was the worst showing since 2011 and down from 2.6 per cent growth in 2015.

President Donald Trump has set a goal of doubling growth through an ambitious stimulus program featuring tax cuts, deregulation and higher infrastructure spending.

