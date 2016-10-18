Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this Wednesday, May 18, 2016, file photo, a ‘Sold’ sign rests in front of a house under construction, in Walpole, Mass. (Steven Senne/AP)
In this Wednesday, May 18, 2016, file photo, a ‘Sold’ sign rests in front of a house under construction, in Walpole, Mass. (Steven Senne/AP)

U.S. home builder sentiment rises in October as sales improve Add to ...

Alex Veiga

The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

U.S. home builders’ confidence eased this month after surging to the highest level in nearly a year in September.

Even so, builders remain optimistic overall about sales growth in months ahead, a reflection of how steady job gains are leading more Americans to buy newly built homes.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index released Tuesday fell two points this month to 63 following a reading of 65 in September.

Readings above 50 indicate more builders view sales conditions as good rather than poor. The index has held above 60 the past two months after hovering at 58 earlier this year.

Builders’ view of current sales and a gauge of traffic by prospective buyers declined. Their outlook for sales over the next six months increased.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog