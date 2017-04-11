Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A street sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON — Reuters

The head of the U.S. House of Representatives committee that polices Wall Street plans to unveil a new draft of sweeping legislation by month’s end that would give the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law a major facelift.

In a statement released to reporters, a spokeswoman for House Financial Services Chairman Jeb Hensarling said he is looking forward to working with President Donald Trump to enact the Financial CHOICE Act – a bill that will protect consumers “by holding Wall Street and Washington accountable” and end bank bailouts.

