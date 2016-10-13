The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits held at a 43-year low last week, pointing to sustained labour market strength that could pave the way for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in December.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits were unchanged at a seasonally adjusted 246,000 for the week ended Oct. 8, the lowest reading since November 1973, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Claims for the prior week were revised to show 3,000 fewer applications received than previously reported.

It was the 84th consecutive week that claims remained below the 300,000 threshold, which is associated with robust labour market conditions. That is the longest stretch since 1970, when the labour market was much smaller.

Minutes of the Fed’s Sept. 20-21 policy meeting published on Wednesday showed several officials believed it would be appropriate to increase interest rates “relatively soon” if the economy continued to gain strength.

The U.S. central bank raised its benchmark overnight interest rate last December and has held it steady since, largely because of concerns over low inflation.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast first-time applications for jobless benefits rising to 254,000 in the latest week. A Labor Department analyst said there were no special factors influencing last week’s data and only claims for Louisiana and Virginia had been estimated.

The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility, fell 3,500 to 249,250 last week, also the lowest level since November 1973.

While the pace of employment growth has slowed to a monthly average of 178,000 jobs so far this year after averaging 229,000 positions per month in 2015, it remains well above the roughly 100,000 that Fed Chair Janet Yellen says is needed to absorb new entrants in the job market.

Thursday’s claims report also showed the number of people still receiving benefits after an initial week of aid declined 16,000 to 2.05 million in the week ended Oct. 1, the lowest level since June 2000.

The four-week average of the so-called continuing claims dropped 25,750 to 2.07 million. That was the lowest reading since July 2000.

Report Typo/Error