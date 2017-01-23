Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, the Volkswagen logo is seen on the grill of a Volkswagen on display in Pittsburgh. The imminent criminal plea deal between Volkswagen and U.S. prosecutors in an emissions-cheating scandal could be bad news for one group of people: VW employees who had a role in the deceit or subsequent cover-up. VW on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, disclosed that it is in advanced talks to settle the criminal case by pleading guilty to unspecified charges and paying $4.3 billion in criminal and civil fines, a sum far larger than any recent case involving the auto industry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
WASHINGTON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer on Monday granted final approval to Volkswagen AG’s settlement worth up to $1.21-billion with 652 U.S. dealers over its diesel emissions scandal.

VW’s dealers will receive an average of $1.85-million each over 18 months under the settlement. VW also agreed to keep making volume-based incentive payments to dealers, and will allow them to defer capital improvements for two years. In total, VW has now agreed to spend up to $22-billion in the United States to address claims from owners, environmental regulators, U.S. states and dealers stemming from the excess vehicle emissions.

