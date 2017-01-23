U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer on Monday granted final approval to Volkswagen AG’s settlement worth up to $1.21-billion with 652 U.S. dealers over its diesel emissions scandal.
VW’s dealers will receive an average of $1.85-million each over 18 months under the settlement. VW also agreed to keep making volume-based incentive payments to dealers, and will allow them to defer capital improvements for two years. In total, VW has now agreed to spend up to $22-billion in the United States to address claims from owners, environmental regulators, U.S. states and dealers stemming from the excess vehicle emissions.
