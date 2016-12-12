Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Former AIG chief executive Hank Greenberg is seen in this file photo. (MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS)
Former AIG chief executive Hank Greenberg is seen in this file photo. (MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS)

WASHINGTON — Reuters

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected former American International Group CEO Maurice “Hank” Greenberg’s bid to escape civil fraud charges in New York accusing him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer, even as his trial continues.

The justices left in place a June ruling by the New York Court of Appeals that his trial on charges brought by the New York Attorney General’s Office could proceed. The ongoing non-jury trial of Greenberg, 91, started in September. He has already testified in his own defense.

