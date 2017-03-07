Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ships gather off the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California February 6, 2015 in this aerial image. The U.S. trade deficit jumped in January to the highest level in nearly five years as a flood of mobile phones and other consumer products widened America’s trade gap with China. (BOB RIHA JR/REUTERS)
Martin Crutsinger

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press

The U.S. trade deficit jumped in January to the highest level in nearly five years as a flood of mobile phones and other consumer products widened America’s trade gap with China. The figure underscores the challenges facing President Donald Trump in fulfilling a campaign pledge to reduce America’s trade deficits.

The Commerce Department says the deficit in January rose 9.6 per cent to $48.5-billion, up from a December deficit of $44.3-billion. It was the largest monthly gap since a deficit of $50.2-billion in March 2012.

U.S. exports edged up a slight 0.6 per cent to $192.1-billion, helped by stronger auto sales. But the export gain was swamped by a 2.3 per cent surge in imports, led by mobile phones, oil and foreign-made cars.

