Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., which owns Bausch & Lomb, has agreed to sell Paragon Holdings to settle allegations that its acquisition of the company was illegal under antitrust law, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The FTC said that Bausch & Lomb and Paragon together made more than 70 per cent of three kinds of polymer discs used to make gas-permeable contact lenses. The sale will undo Valeant’s May, 2015, purchase of Paragon.

