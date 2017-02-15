Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Verizon reaches tentative deal to lower price of Yahoo sale: report Add to ...

David Shepardson and Jessica Toonkel

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Verizon Communications Inc is close to a revised deal to buy Yahoo Inc’s core internet business for $250-million to $350-million less than the original agreed price of $4.83-billion, according to a source briefed on the matter.

Since last year, Verizon had been trying to persuade Yahoo to amend the terms of the acquisition agreement to reflect the economic damage from two cyber attacks.

Another person familiar with the situation said the price cut was likely to be around $250-million, a figure that Bloomberg reported earlier on Wednesday.

Yahoo and Verizon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Verizon hopes to combine Yahoo’s search, email and messenger assets, as well as advertising technology tools, with its AOL unit, which Verizon bought in 2015 for $4.4-billion. Verizon has been looking to mobile video and advertising for new sources of revenue outside an oversaturated wireless market.

Sunnyvale, California-based Yahoo has been under scrutiny by federal investigators and lawmakers since disclosing the largest known data breach in history.

Yahoo shares rose 1.6 per cent to $45.76 in morning trading. Verizon shares fell 0.7 per cent to $47.96.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Yahoo to be renamed 'Altaba' (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular