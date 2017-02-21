Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A man walks past a Yahoo logo during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain in this file photo. Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it agreed to buy the core internet business of Yahoo Inc for $4.48-billion, reflecting a $350-million cut to the original price. (ALBERT GEA/REUTERS)
Yahoo is taking a $350-million hit on its previously announced $4.8-billion sale to Verizon in a concession for security lapses that exposed personal information stored in more than 1 billion Yahoo user accounts.

The revised agreement announced Tuesday eases investor worries that Verizon Communications Inc. would demand a discount of at least $1-billion or cancel the deal entirely.

The hacking bombshells, disclosed after the two companies agreed on a sale, represent the two biggest security breaches in internet history.

Under the amended deal, Yahoo will be responsible for 50 per cent of any cash liabilities incurred following the closing related to government investigations and lawsuits related to the breaches. Liabilities arising from shareholder lawsuits and SEC investigations will continue to be the responsibility of Yahoo.

