Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, Oct. 13, 2016. (© Brendan McDermid / Reuters)
The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, Oct. 13, 2016. (© Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

Verizon to sell data centres to Equinix for $3.6 billion Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, has agreed to sell 29 data centers to Equinix Inc for $3.6 billion.

The data centres being sold are located in 15 metro areas, including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Bogota and Sao Paulo.

The sale represents Verizon’s efforts to streamline its business and follows the divestment last year of a chunk of its landline business and a portfolio of wireless towers.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular