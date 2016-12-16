Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, a Volkswagen logo is seen on car offered for sale at New Century Volkswagen dealership in Glendale, Calif. A federal judge in San Francisco is set to hear Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, whether Volkswagen, U.S. regulators and attorneys for car owners have reached a deal for the remaining 80,000 cars caught up in the company's emissions cheating scandal. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
In this Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, a Volkswagen logo is seen on car offered for sale at New Century Volkswagen dealership in Glendale, Calif. A federal judge in San Francisco is set to hear Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, whether Volkswagen, U.S. regulators and attorneys for car owners have reached a deal for the remaining 80,000 cars caught up in the company's emissions cheating scandal. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

Volkswagen to update judge on last cars in emissions scandal Add to ...

SAN FRANCISCO — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

A federal judge in San Francisco plans to hear whether Volkswagen, U.S. regulators and attorneys for car owners have reached a deal for the remaining 80,000 vehicles caught up in the company’s emissions cheating scandal.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer is set to get an update Friday about the settlement talks.

At issue is what to do with about 80,000 3-litre cars that were programmed to cheat on emissions tests. Volkswagen previously reached a deal for the other 475,000 polluting vehicles in the scandal.

Breyer had postponed a Nov. 30 hearing about the vehicles after former FBI Director Robert Mueller said additional time might lead to a resolution. Mueller is overseeing settlement discussions.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular