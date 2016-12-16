A federal judge in San Francisco plans to hear whether Volkswagen, U.S. regulators and attorneys for car owners have reached a deal for the remaining 80,000 vehicles caught up in the company’s emissions cheating scandal.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer is set to get an update Friday about the settlement talks.

At issue is what to do with about 80,000 3-litre cars that were programmed to cheat on emissions tests. Volkswagen previously reached a deal for the other 475,000 polluting vehicles in the scandal.

Breyer had postponed a Nov. 30 hearing about the vehicles after former FBI Director Robert Mueller said additional time might lead to a resolution. Mueller is overseeing settlement discussions.

