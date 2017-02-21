Wal-Mart Stores Inc on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected U.S. comparable sales, driven by higher customer traffic to stores and accelerating online activity, and the world’s largest retailer’s shares rose more than 2 per cent.

Wal-Mart said sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 1.8 per cent, excluding fuel price fluctuations. Analysts on average were expecting an increase of 1.3 per cent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income attributable to Wal-Mart fell to $3.76-billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $4.57-billion a year earlier, reflecting the impact from discontinued real estate projects and severance.

Excluding items, earnings per share stood at $1.30. Analysts on average expected $1.29, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

U.S. store visits rose 1.4 per cent, compared with a year-earlier increase of 0.7 per cent.

Revenue rose 1 per cent to $130.9-billion. Excluding currency fluctuations, it stood at $133.6-billion.

Online sales increased 29 per cent, accelerating from the previous quarter. That business added 80 basis points to fourth-quarter comparable sales.

At Friday’s close, Wal-Mart shares had risen 0.36 per cent since the start of the year.

Report Typo/Error