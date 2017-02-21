Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

This file photo shows the sign of a Wal-Mart store in San Jose, Calif. (Jeff Chiu/AP)
CHICAGO — Reuters

Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported higher-than-expected global comparable sales on Tuesday, helped by a rise in online sales and higher traffic at Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club stores.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 1.8 per cent, excluding fuel. Analysts polled by research firm Consesus Metrix had forecast a rise of 1.3 per cent.

Net income attributable to the world’s largest retailer fell to $3.76-billion, or $1.22 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $4.57-billion, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, including the impact from discontinued real estate projects and severance, earnings per share stood at $1.30.

