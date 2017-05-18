Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Customers head to the parking lot after shopping at a Wal-Mart, in Hialeah, Fla. (Alan Diaz/AP)
Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, helped by greater traffic at Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club stores and a rise in online sales.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 1.4 per cent in the first quarter, excluding fuel. Analysts polled by research firm Consesus Metrix had forecast a rise of 1.3 per cent.

Earnings per share for the world’s largest retailer rose to $1 in the quarter ended April 30, from 98 cents per share in the same period a year ago. Consolidated net income fell to $3.04-billion from $3.08-billion due to an increase in the tax rate.

