Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, helped by greater traffic at Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club stores and a rise in online sales.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 1.4 per cent in the first quarter, excluding fuel. Analysts polled by research firm Consesus Metrix had forecast a rise of 1.3 per cent.

Earnings per share for the world’s largest retailer rose to $1 in the quarter ended April 30, from 98 cents per share in the same period a year ago. Consolidated net income fell to $3.04-billion from $3.08-billion due to an increase in the tax rate.

