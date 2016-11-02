News Corp’s The Wall Street Journal will launch a new format for the newspaper with fewer sections on Nov. 14, Gerald Baker, the editor-in-chief, told employees in a memo on Wednesday.

“We must move to create a print edition that can stand on a sound financial footing for the foreseeable future while our digital horizons continue to expand,” Baker said in the memo reviewed by Reuters. “As I previously mentioned, there will unfortunately need to be an elimination of some positions in the process.”

Dow Jones & Co last month announced a three-year plan to cut costs in response to a decline in print advertising. As part of the cost cutting, the newspaper announced last month that it was offering all of its news employees the option to take a buyout . The deadline to express interest in a buyout was Monday.

A spokeswoman for Dow Jones & Co, the News Corp unit that oversees The Wall Street Journal, declined to comment on how many employees requested buyouts.

The new format for the newspaper will have a “Business & Finance” section that will combine its current “Business & Tech” and “Money & Investing” sections. It will also include a new “Life & Arts” section that will combine its current “Personal Journal” and “Arena” sections. The current “Greater New York” coverage will be reduced and move into the main section of paper, according to the memo.

The newspaper will continue to include “Journal Reports” on Mondays and “Mansion” on Fridays as separate sections, according to the memo.

Report Typo/Error