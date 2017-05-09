Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Performers take part in a parade at the Disney Resort in Shanghai, China. Growth in profit was helped by strength in the company’s theme park business. (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Disney profit rises on strength of theme park business Add to ...

Rishika Sadam

Bengaluru — Reuters

Walt Disney Co reported an 11.4 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by the success of its latest fairy tale adaptation “Beauty and the Beast” and strength in the company’s theme park business.

Disney’s revenue rose 2.8 per cent to $13.34-billion from $12.97-billion, a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $2.39-billion, or $1.50 per share, in the second quarter ended April 1, from $2.14-billion, or $1.30 per share.

Investors breathed a sigh of relief after Disney said in March that it would extend Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger’s term to July 2019.

The company extended Wall Street favorite Iger’s term for the third time.

