Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Pedestrians pass in front of a Wells Fargo & Co. bank branch in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg)
Pedestrians pass in front of a Wells Fargo & Co. bank branch in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg)

Wells Fargo boosts sales practices settlement to $142-million Add to ...

Ken Sweet

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Wells Fargo is agreeing to expand a recently settled class-action lawsuit by an additional $32-million as well as extend claims for fraudulent accounts that may have been opened going back to 2002.

Wells Fargo will now pay $142-million to customers for damages caused by any accounts opened without their customers’ permission, the company said Friday. That’s on top of the $185-million that Wells Fargo was fined by federal and local authorities back in September.

While the increase of $32-million is notable, the bigger news is Wells has now expanded its window for unauthorized accounts going back 15 years now. The expansion comes after the company’s board of directors found that sales practices problems were happening at the bank as early as 2002.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Andrew Willis: The problem with banks is they're not ready for the fintech revolution (The Globe and Mail)
 
  • Wells Fargo & Co
    $53.51
    +0.01
    (+0.02%)
  • Updated April 21 11:49 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular