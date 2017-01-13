Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, reported its fifth straight decline in quarterly profit on Friday as it tries to recover from a bogus-accounts scandal.

The San Francisco-based bank has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and a sharp drop in account openings after it settled with regulators in September over charges that its employees created 2 million accounts without customers’ consent.

Net income applicable to shareholders fell 6.4 per cent to $4.87-billion, or 96 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $5.20-billion, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the bank earned $1.03 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.00 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank set aside $805-million to cover potential loan losses, down 3.1 per cent from a year earlier.

The results were for the first full quarter under Chief Executive Timothy Sloan, who took over after John Stumpf resigned in the wake of the scandal.

Bank of America Corp, the second-largest U.S. bank, kicked off the quarterly earnings period for big U.S. lenders earlier on Friday, announcing a 46.8 per cent rise in profit.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, which also reported on Friday, said its quarterly net income rose 23.8 per cent.

Wells Fargo’s non-interest expenses rose 4.9 per cent to $13.22-billion, reflecting higher legal costs.

The bank’s shares were down 0.62 per cent at $54.16 in premarket trading, well above their low of $43.55 in the aftermath of the settlement announcement.

Like other U.S. bank stocks, Wells Fargo’s shares have risen sharply since the election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.

The bank’s mortgage banking revenue fell 14.6 per cent to $1.42-billion.

Home loan originations rose 53.2 per cent to $72-billion from a year earlier and were up 2.9 per cent from the third quarter.

Total loans rose 5.6 per cent to $96.76-billion.

Revenue was little changed at $21.58-billion, but fell short of the average estimate of $22.45-billion.

