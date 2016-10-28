Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Xerox logo is seen on a photocopier. (CATHERINE BENSON/Reuters)
The Xerox logo is seen on a photocopier. (CATHERINE BENSON/Reuters)

Xerox’s revenue falls nearly 3 per cent Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Xerox Corp’s quarterly revenue fell nearly 3 per cent, the seventh straight quarter of decline, as sales of its printers and copiers continued to fall.

However, Xerox reported net income attributable to the company of $181-million, or 17 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of $34-million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to $4.21-billion from $4.33-billion.

Xerox, which said in February it would separate its legacy printer operations from its business-process outsourcing unit, said the separation was on track to be completed by the end of the year.

Report Typo/Error
 
  • Xerox Corp
    $9.57
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated October 27 6:45 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog