Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Verizon demanded a $925-million discount on its acquisition of Yahoo’s online services to help offset the damage from the biggest data breaches in internet history. It ultimately settled on a $350-million concession. (Michael Probst/AP)
Verizon demanded a $925-million discount on its acquisition of Yahoo’s online services to help offset the damage from the biggest data breaches in internet history. It ultimately settled on a $350-million concession. (Michael Probst/AP)

Yahoo hacking attack indictments reportedly coming Wednesday Add to ...

Joseph Menn

SAN FRANCISCO — Reuters

Published

Last updated

U.S. Justice Department officials are expected to announce indictments on Wednesday against suspects in at least one of a series of hacking attacks on Yahoo Inc, according to a source briefed on the matter.

The accused men live in Russia and Canada, the source said, with the Canadian far more likely to face arrest. Russia has no extradition treaty with the United States.

It could not immediately be learned whether the group was suspected in the hacking of data about 1 billion Yahoo users, or a separate hack of 500 million email accounts.

The indictments were first reported by Bloomberg News. Yahoo and the Justice Department declined to comment.

The two largest hacks, and Yahoo’s much-criticized slow response and disclosure, forced a discount of $350 million in what had been a $4.83-billion deal to sell Yahoo’s main assets to Verizon Communications Inc.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

No bonus for Marissa Mayer after Yahoo hacks (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular