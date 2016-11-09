Viacom Inc., the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, weighed down by a decline in domestic advertising sales and the absence of hits from its Paramount film studio.

Domestic advertising revenue at the New York-based company fell 8 per cent in the fourth quarter ended on Sept. 30, the ninth consecutive quarterly decline.

Analysts on average had expected a 7.8-per-cent fall, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Viacom’s shares were down 1.1 per cent in morning trading.

The company, which has been struggling to turn around ratings and a decline in ad revenue, faces uncertainty after chief executive officer Philippe Dauman was forced to resign in the wake of a bruising public battle with controlling shareholders Shari and Sumner Redstone.

Following Mr. Dauman’s exit in August, the Redstones, who own 80 per cent of voting shares of both CBS Corp. and Viacom, pushed the companies to consider merging. Both have formed special committees of their directors to explore the idea.

On a conference call with analysts, Viacom interim CEO Tom Dooley, who steps down on Tuesday, said the board’s exploration of a merger with CBS was continuing.

Many investors and observers expect the two to merge, with CBS CEO Leslie Moonves at the helm.

Earlier this month, Viacom said Bob Bakish, who heads its international business, would replace Mr. Dooley as acting CEO.

On the call, Mr. Bakish thanked the board, especially the Redstones, and outlined where he saw opportunities to turn Viacom around, particularly through further growth of its international business.

Kern Schireson, executive vice-president of data strategy and consumer intelligence, talked about the potential to further increase Viacom’s business by sharing data with advertisers to better target viewers.

Viacom’s total revenue fell 14.8 per cent to $3.23-billion (U.S.) from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting $3.30-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

