Whole Foods Market Inc cuts its sales and profit forecasts for the year, citing lower-than-expected sales growth and costs related to store closures. The organic and natural food grocer also said sales at established stores fell in the first quarter, declining for the sixth quarter in a row, and were on track to drop in the current quarter as well.

Whole Foods’ shares fell 3.2 per cent to $28.35 in trading after the bell on Wednesday.

The company said it expects sales for the year to rise 1.5 per cent or greater, compared with its previous forecast of growth of 2.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

It cut its profit forecast for the year to $1.33 per share or greater, from its previous view of $1.42 or greater.

Whole Foods has been grappling with intense competition from rivals that include Kroger Co and Wal-Mart Stores Inc as well as new competitors such as Amazon.com and meal kit provider Blue Apron.

The company has been lowering prices and experimenting with its value-oriented 365 by Whole Foods Market chain, as it tries to shake its “Whole Paycheck” reputation.

Whole Foods has also been streamlining its management, with co-founder John Mackey taking over as sole chief executive after Walter Robb, who had split CEO duties with Mackey for six years, stepped down last year.

The company said sales at established stores fell 2.4 per cent in the first quarter ended Jan. 15.

Analysts on average had expected a 1.7 per cent drop in same-store sales, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company said its same-store sales were down 3.2 per cent in the current quarter through Feb. 5.

Whole Foods said it would not report quarter-to-date comparable store sales results going forward.

Revenue rose to $4.92-billion in the first quarter from $4.83-billion a year earlier.

Net income fell to $95-million, or 30 cents per share, from $157-million, or 46 cents per share.

The company said it incurred a charge of about 9 cents per share in the quarter, related to Robb’s separation agreement and store closures.

Whole Foods said it expects to incur an additional charge related to the closures of about 6 cents per share in the current quarter.

