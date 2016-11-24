Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

World Trade Organization (WTO) Director general Roberto Azevedo gestures during a press conference on Nov. 24, 2016 in Geneva. The head of the World Trade Organization said he had had no indication the United States would move to leave the WTO under Donald Trump's administration. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
GENEVA — Reuters

World Trade Organization chief Roberto Azevedo said on Thursday he had no indication that U.S. President-elect wanted to withdraw the United States from the global trading body.

“I think that at this point in time what we have to do is be ready for a conversation,” Azevedo told reporters, adding that he was convinced the United States could be a very important partner in the task of seeking a more dynamic growth environment globally.

