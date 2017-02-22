Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
World Trade Organization Director-General Roberto Azevedo speaks to reporters on February 22, 2017 in Geneva after the body ratified its first-ever multilateral trade deal. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
World Trade Organization Director-General Roberto Azevedo speaks to reporters on February 22, 2017 in Geneva after the body ratified its first-ever multilateral trade deal. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

WTO red tape-cutting deal enters into force in landmark reform Add to ...

Tom Miles

GENEVA — Reuters

Published

Last updated

A World Trade Organization agreement to cut red tape and streamline border checks came into force on Wednesday, with expectations of a 0.5 per cent boost to the world economy by 2030, WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo said.

“The trade facilitation agreement is the biggest reform of global trade this century,” Azevedo told a news conference. Trade costs are expected to fall by 14.3 per cent on average, and by much more in poorer countries, adding 2.7 per cent to global trade by 2030.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

The ups and down of trading with Trump (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular