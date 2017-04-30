Talks about the fate of Home Capital Group Inc. are gradually picking up steam among other financial institutions, as investment bankers test the waters for interest in a possible asset sale while the lender tries to navigate a funding crisis.

The Toronto-based company, which is the country’s largest alternative-mortgage lender with $18-billion in home loans outstanding, has sought to calm investors and shore up its battered share price, announcing last week that it had secured a $2-billion financing lifeline to offset a wave of withdrawals from its deposit accounts.

