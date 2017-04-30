Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In recent days, the investment-banking arms of both Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada, hired by Home Capital to explore its options, have been contacting some mid-sized financial institutions to gauge their interest in a possible sale, according to sources. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Investment bankers look into possible Home Capital asset sale Add to ...

James Bradshaw

BANKING REPORTER — The Globe and Mail

Talks about the fate of Home Capital Group Inc. are gradually picking up steam among other financial institutions, as investment bankers test the waters for interest in a possible asset sale while the lender tries to navigate a funding crisis.

The Toronto-based company, which is the country’s largest alternative-mortgage lender with $18-billion in home loans outstanding, has sought to calm investors and shore up its battered share price, announcing last week that it had secured a $2-billion financing lifeline to offset a wave of withdrawals from its deposit accounts.

