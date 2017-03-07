Institutional shareholders have filed proxy resolutions with four major Canadian companies asking them to add women to their boards and warning they will vote against directors if changes are not made.
Three of the companies targeted in the 2017 proxy season – Morguard Corp., Canfor Corp. and Constellation Software Inc. – currently have no women on their boards.Report Typo/Error
