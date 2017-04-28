Investors pushed down shares of Bombardier Inc. by as much as 5.5 per cent Friday as they weigh the potential impact from rival Boeing Inc.’s attempt to enlist the Trump administration in a trade fight against the Canadian plane maker’s C Series aircraft.

International trade lawyers warned against taking Boeing’s actions lightly. They said the Chicago-based jet maker will have a sympathetic ear among top U.S. regulatory officials in what is shaping up to be a quick and intense trade battle. “I believe there is reason to be nervous for Bombardier,” said Cyndee Todgham Cherniak, of LexSage, a boutique international trade law firm in Toronto. “The Canadian government, they need to be talking to people very quickly to try to make it so that this case doesn’t go forward.”

