Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A Bombardier CS300 C Series aircraft lands after a flying display on day two of the 51st International Paris Air Show in Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2015. (Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg)
A Bombardier CS300 C Series aircraft lands after a flying display on day two of the 51st International Paris Air Show in Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 16, 2015. (Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg)

Bombardier snared in U.S. trade fight as Boeing takes aim at C Series aircraft Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Nicolas Van Praet and Adrian Morrow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Investors pushed down shares of Bombardier Inc. by as much as 5.5 per cent Friday as they weigh the potential impact from rival Boeing Inc.’s attempt to enlist the Trump administration in a trade fight against the Canadian plane maker’s C Series aircraft.

International trade lawyers warned against taking Boeing’s actions lightly. They said the Chicago-based jet maker will have a sympathetic ear among top U.S. regulatory officials in what is shaping up to be a quick and intense trade battle. “I believe there is reason to be nervous for Bombardier,” said Cyndee Todgham Cherniak, of LexSage, a boutique international trade law firm in Toronto. “The Canadian government, they need to be talking to people very quickly to try to make it so that this case doesn’t go forward.”

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Adrian Morrow @adrianmorrow, Nicolas Van Praet @NickVanPraet

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trudeau defends Bombardier loan after executive pay hike (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular