Over the holiday season, Jean Machine was hurt by a flurry of new rivals selling premium goods as well as low-cost fast-fashion players. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Marina Strauss

The Globe and Mail

The Jean Machine chain has filed for bankruptcy protection, feeling the squeeze of deep-pocketed brick-and-mortar and online rivals in the postholiday season.

Toronto-based Jean Machine, which has about 35 stores selling mid- to high-end denim, this week filed a notice of its intention in Ontario Superior Court to make a restructuring proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, owing an undisclosed amount of money to creditors.

