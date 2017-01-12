The Jean Machine chain has filed for bankruptcy protection, feeling the squeeze of deep-pocketed brick-and-mortar and online rivals in the postholiday season.

Toronto-based Jean Machine, which has about 35 stores selling mid- to high-end denim, this week filed a notice of its intention in Ontario Superior Court to make a restructuring proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, owing an undisclosed amount of money to creditors.

