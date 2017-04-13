Joe Natale will take over as chief executive officer of Rogers Communications Inc. earlier than expected after the company struck a “confidential agreement” with his last employer.

Mr. Natale was formerly the CEO at rival wireless provider Telus Corp., and left the firm in 2015. But he was still bound by a non-compete agreement, and though Rogers announced that he would be their next chief executive last October, he wasn’t expected to take the helm until July of this year.

Instead, Mr. Natale will officially begin as Rogers CEO on April 19, “after a confidential agreement was reached with TELUS Corporation to secure his early arrival,” Rogers said in a news release on Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

He will also join Rogers’s board of directors at the company’s annual general meeting next week.

“We are very pleased to have Joe join Rogers,” said Alan Horn, chair of the board at Rogers, who has also served as interim president and CEO since the company ousted its last chief executive, British import Guy Laurence, last October.

Mr. Natale is a highly regarded executive who was squeezed out of Telus after just 15 months in charge when Darren Entwistle, who had served as CEO for 14 years before moving to a role as executive chairman, returned to the CEO’s job.

Ever since then, the Rogers board had its eye on Mr. Natale, sources confirmed, and the company began courting Mr. Natale last year.

During his 12-year stint at Telus, Mr. Natale gained a reputation as a talented leader who spearheaded Telus’s renowned customer service strategy, which helped the wireless provider keep its customer turnover low compared with its peers.

“We are thrilled to have a person of his calibre and experience lead Rogers,” said Edward Rogers, the deputy chairman of his namesake company, in a statement. “I also want to thank Alan for his leadership of the Company since October.”

Mr. Natale added that he is “really excited” to join the company, in a news release.

