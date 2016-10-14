Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. once tried to buy retail colossus 7-Eleven Inc. Now the Laval, Que.-based merchant of gum and gasoline is locked in a fight with its Japanese-owned rival for global convenience store supremacy.

The revelation is contained in a soon-to-be-released biography outlining the story of Couche-Tard founder and executive chairman Alain Bouchard. Titled Daring to Succeed, the book chronicles Mr. Bouchard’s little-known climb from poverty living in a trailer with five siblings to the top echelon of Canadian business.

