Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

King of convenience: How Couche-Tard’s Bouchard built an empire Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Nicolas Van Praet and Bertrand Marotte

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. once tried to buy retail colossus 7-Eleven Inc. Now the Laval, Que.-based merchant of gum and gasoline is locked in a fight with its Japanese-owned rival for global convenience store supremacy.

The revelation is contained in a soon-to-be-released biography outlining the story of Couche-Tard founder and executive chairman Alain Bouchard. Titled Daring to Succeed, the book chronicles Mr. Bouchard’s little-known climb from poverty living in a trailer with five siblings to the top echelon of Canadian business.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: Nicolas Van Praet @NickVanPraet, Bertrand Marotte @globemontreal

Also on The Globe and Mail

Companies with small dividends can still yield big returns (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog