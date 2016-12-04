Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jonathan Ross Goodman, president and CEO of company Knight Therapeutics in Montreal, Feb. 28, 2014. (Christinne Muschi For The Globe and Mail)
Nicolas Van Praet

MONTREAL — The Globe and Mail

In an effort to speed up its growth, Knight Therapeutics Inc. says it is interested in buying assets that might be dumped by debt-challenged Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. and Endo International PLC.

The Montreal drug distributor, launched by former Paladin Labs founder Jonathan Goodman, is keen to acquire Valeant’s Canadian sales operation in its entirety or in chunks, Mr. Goodman said Friday. Knight is also interested in buying Endo’s international business, including assets in Canada, Mexico and South Africa, he said.

