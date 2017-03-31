Victor Li, scion in one of Asia’s wealthiest families, invested $2.82-billion in Canada Friday by acquiring Reliance Home Comfort from U.S. private equity fund Alinda Capital Partners.

Reliance provides 1.7 million households with water heaters, furnace and air conditioners. Alinda bought the company in 2007 by acquiring UE Waterheater Income Fund for about $1.74-billion (U.S.).

Now Mr. Li , son of Hong– Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, and a Canadian citizen for over 30 years is taking the reins, through a private equity company called CKP (Canada) Holdings Ltd.

“I am very happy about the Reliance acquisition. With my close ties in the country, I have always been on the lookout for sizeable investments back in Canada,” said Mr. Li in a press release.

“We are thrilled to have CKP as our new investment partner,” said Sean O’Brien, CEO of Reliance. “We believe that CKP will help accelerate the momentum we have generated over the last few years where Reliance experienced strong business results over that time.”

The Li family’s fortune is estimates at $30-billion, and they have a substantial portfolio in Canada that includes a 30-year investment in Husky Energy Inc.. Other Canadian businesses in their investment portfolio include Park’N Fly, Canadian Power Holdings Ltd, Wex Pharmaceuticals and Santé Naturelle AG.

