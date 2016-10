This week marks the unofficial start of third-quarter earnings season, which might just usher in some positive news for a change.

Dragged down by energy and materials companies, total earnings for the S&P 500 have dropped year-over-year for five consecutive quarters. The last time earnings fell for five quarters in a row was the period ending in the third quarter of 2009 when the world was emerging from the financial crisis.

