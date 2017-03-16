Canada’s softwood lumber industry is carefully parsing every word from United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who said the Canada-U.S. softwood lumber dispute is at the “top of his list” of trade priorities with Canada.

Mr. Lighthizer said in his Senate confirmation hearing this week that the recently expired Softwood Lumber Agreement “really did not work the way it was supposed to work … We have to have a new [deal]: Either litigation or a new agreement that does work.”

