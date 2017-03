Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp. reported a 21.8 per cent increase in its quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France’s Montupet S.A last year.

The company’s net earnings rose to $116.1-million, or $1.76 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $95.3-million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 10.6 per cent to $1.37-billion in the quarter.

