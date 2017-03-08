Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp reported a 21.8 per cent increase in quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France’s Montupet S.A last year.

Linamar Corp bought Montupet in 2016 for €771-million to boost its exposure to manufacturers like Volkswagen AG and Peugeot SA.

The deal gave Linamar access to Montupet’s complex aluminum castings technology.

The company’s net earnings rose to $116.1-million, or $1.76 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $95.3-million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.66 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also raised its dividend for the fourth quarter to 12 Canadian cents per share, from 10 Canadian cents.

Sales rose 10.6 per cent to $1.37-billion in the quarter, missing estimates of $1.41-billion.

Report Typo/Error