The Competition Bureau’s investigation into Loblaw Cos. Ltd.’s pricing practices with its suppliers has been bogged down because vendors have refused to voluntarily provide detailed information, the head of the bureau says.

Competition commissioner John Pecman said suppliers and rival grocers are concerned they will feel some “retaliation” if they come forward with information against Loblaw. The bureau is investigating whether the grocer abused its dominant position in the grocery market to secure favourable terms from suppliers.

