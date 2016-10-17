Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Loblaw’s practices have led to friction with suppliers and bureau allegations the company may have lessened competition by using heavy-handed practices (Mark Blinch/Reuters)
Marina Strauss - RETAILING REPORTER

The Competition Bureau’s investigation into Loblaw Cos. Ltd.’s pricing practices with its suppliers has been bogged down because vendors have refused to voluntarily provide detailed information, the head of the bureau says.

Competition commissioner John Pecman said suppliers and rival grocers are concerned they will feel some “retaliation” if they come forward with information against Loblaw. The bureau is investigating whether the grocer abused its dominant position in the grocery market to secure favourable terms from suppliers.

