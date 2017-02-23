Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 57 per cent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by lower expenses in its retail business and discounting.

Loblaw, which sells everything from grocery to wireless mobile products, forecast 2017 capital expenditure to be at about $1.3-billion, slightly higher than the $1.2-billion it spent in 2016.

The company’s revenue rose 2.4 per cent to $11.13-billion in the fourth quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of $10.98-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in the retail busines, the company’s biggest, rose 2.3 per cent to $10.8-billion.

Net earnings available to common shareholders increased to $201-million, or 50 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $128-million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis the company earned 97 cents per share, in line with estimates.

