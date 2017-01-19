Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Loblaws store is seen Monday, March 9, 2015 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Marina Strauss - RETAILING REPORTER

Special to The Globe and Mail

As an executive at Loblaw Cos. Ltd., Sarah Davis helped steer the company through some of its toughest times. Now she is being rewarded with a promotion to president of Canada’s largest grocer and drugstore retailer.

Ms. Davis, 49, becomes the clear second-in-command at the company to Galen G. Weston. He became chief executive officer of Loblaw parent George Weston Ltd. in a wider management shuffle announced Thursday, and is now chairman and CEO of both companies.

