As an executive at Loblaw Cos. Ltd., Sarah Davis helped steer the company through some of its toughest times. Now she is being rewarded with a promotion to president of Canada’s largest grocer and drugstore retailer.
Ms. Davis, 49, becomes the clear second-in-command at the company to Galen G. Weston. He became chief executive officer of Loblaw parent George Weston Ltd. in a wider management shuffle announced Thursday, and is now chairman and CEO of both companies.Report Typo/Error
