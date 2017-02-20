Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A Loblaws store is seen Monday, March 9, 2015 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Loblaw has reset passwords for all its PC Plus rewards collectors’ online accounts after points were stolen from some members’ accounts.

The company posted a warning on its website saying it requires all members to create new passwords – regardless of whether or not they changed them following the recent security breach.

Earlier this month, Loblaw urged members to create unique, secure passwords after some people noticed their points were missing.

The company said at the time that the breach stemmed from people using favourite or weak username and password combinations across multiple sites. Those were stolen from other sites and used to access PC Plus accounts.

The company said it’s reimbursing members whose points were stolen.

