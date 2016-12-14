Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is pledging to reduce its carbon emission by 30 per cent by 2030, while the national grocer urges federal and provincial governments to harmonize their climate policies as much as possible to reduce the complexity.

Loblaw ranks among the country’s largest energy users and, in a statement to be released Wednesday, the company said its effort is in line with federal and provincial governments’ target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.

Report Typo/Error