Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

File photo of Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunication Commission (CRTC) chairman Jean-Pierre Blais. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
File photo of Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunication Commission (CRTC) chairman Jean-Pierre Blais. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Local TV news coverage more important than station finances: CRTC chairman Add to ...

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The head of the country’s broadcast regulator says TV stations have a responsibility to produce local news, even if it hurts their bottom line.

Jean Pierre Blais is telling a Commons committee that financial profits aren’t everything – the marketplace of ideas and information is equally important.

The chairman of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission made the remarks in front of the heritage committee studying the future of local media.

Blais says that while digital platforms offer an alternative source of coverage, they don’t have the funding and expertise in gathering information possessed by professional TV news outlets.

The chairman also laments that a “disturbing number of television stations” have cut staff, centralized operations and reduced the length of their newscasts.

In June, the CRTC announced changes to the way broadcasters can pay for local TV news and required licence holders in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary to produce at least 14 hours a week of local news content.

In smaller English-language markets, minimum programming was set at seven hours a week.

French-language stations are to be assessed on a case-by-case basis, but must produce five hours a week of local programming.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog