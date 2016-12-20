Two men accused of raising $6.7-million by fraudulently selling shares in Londoni Gold Corp. have been sentenced to four years in jail and ordered to pay restitution to their victims.

William Wallace and Robert Heward were sentenced to four years in jail for fraud and 18 months for illegal distribution and unregistered trading in securities. Justice Malcolm McLeod of the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto ordered the 18-month sentence to be served at the same time as the fraud sentence.

The Ontario Securities Commission prosecuted the case under the Ontario Securities Act in Ontario court, where jail terms can be handed out.

OSC enforcement director Jeff Kehoe said the case “sends a strong message” to people engaged in securities fraud and illegal distributions.

“We will continue to seek prison sentences for individuals who commit crimes like these, which have a devastating impact on the lives of people and their families,” Mr. Kehoe said in a statement Tuesday.

The OSC alleged Mr. Wallace and Mr. Heward were the principals in a scheme to sell shares of Londoni Gold, which they touted as having gold mining licences in Tanzania.

The regulator said the men raised money from 105 investors between 2009 and 2013 while misleading them about the operations, management team, viability and production potential of the mine.

The OSC said a “significant portion” of the $6.67-million raised from investors was used by the men to support their own lifestyles, and was not spent on the company.

Mr. Wallace and Mr. Heward were not registered to trade securities in Ontario, and Londoni securities were not qualified for sale by a prospectus. The company never made any regulatory filings.

Justice McLeod also ordered the two men to pay $6.67-million in restitution to their victims.

The OSC investigation was conducted by the Joint Serious Offences Team, which is a partnership between the OSC, the RCMP and the Ontario Provincial Police.

