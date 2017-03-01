Lowe’s Cos Inc forecast 2017 sales ahead of analysts’ estimates and reported better-than-expected quarterly comparable-store sales as the company benefited from a strong housing market in the United States.

Shares of the No. 2 U.S. home improvement retailer rose about 6 per cent to $78.50 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Homebuilding in the United States jumped 11.3 per cent in December as a firming economy and higher wages due to a tightening labor market boosted demand for housing.

The Mooresville, North Carolina-based company forecast 2017 sales to increase about 5 per cent, which equates to $68.27-billion. Analysts on average were expecting $64.60-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also forecast its comparable-store sales to rise 3.5 per cent in 2017.

Sales at Lowe’s stores open more than 13 months rose 5.1 per cent in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3, above the average analyst estimate of a rise of 2.2 per cent, according to analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Larger rival Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales and announced a $15-billion share repurchase program in February, helped by the sale of big-ticket items such as appliances and flooring products.

Net sales rose 19.3 per cent to $15.78-billion during the holiday quarter. Analysts on average had expected $15.39-billion.

Lowe’s net earnings increased to $663-million, or 74 cents per share, in the quarter, from $11-million, or 1 cent per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 86 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 79 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

