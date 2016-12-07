Lululemon Athletica Inc. beat its own profit estimate in its third quarter, demonstrating to doubters that $100 yoga pants still have legs.

The Vancouver-based athletic-wear retail phenomenon, which is racing to expand beyond North America, also raised its full-year outlook, signalling a potentially strong holiday-shopping season, which is its most important period.

“As we entered the fourth quarter we experienced mixed sales results that have since improved,” Laurent Potdevin, chief executive officer at high-end Luluemon, said in a statement late Wednesday.

The company released the results after the markets closed, but its shares on Wednesday enjoyed a 4.5-per-cent bounce, closing at $59.84 (U.S.) on the Nasdaq during regular trading hours. In after-hours trading, the stock jumped almost 14 per cent. The company also announced it will repurchase up to $100-million of its common shares, a move which tends to please investors.

Lululemon‘s stock had suffered a 30-per-cent decline since late August, when the retailer had reported a tepid third-quarter forecast amid stepped-up spending on its supply chain and new products.

It still faces rising competition from formidable players such as Nike Inc. and Under Armour Inc., as well as concerns among some analysts that women are starting to turn their backs on the so-called athleisure category that Lululemon had shaped in the past decade.

Mizuho Securities analyst Betty Chen, who recently cut her price target for Lululemon to $60 from $68, said women prefer ripped and distressed jeans and “retro” athletic styles from Adidas and Puma.

But Lululemon’s results in its third quarter, ended Oct. 30, underline its appeal among well-heeled customers. Its profit rose to $68.3-million or 50 cents a share from $53.2-million or 38 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue climbed 13 per cent to $544.4 million from $479.7-million.

Total same-store sales, including those in its e-commerce division, picked up 7 per cent from a year earlier, also exceeding analysts’ expectations. Those sales, at outlets open a year or more, are considered a key retail barometer.

And Lululemon’s third-quarter profit margins showed a marked improvement. Its gross margin grew to 51.1 per cent of revenue compared with 46.9 per cent a year ago. The retailer had struggled to break the 50-per-cent gross margin level, which it had historically exceeded but failed to do so in five of the previous six quarters.

Oliver Chen, retail analyst at Cowen and Co., said earlier this week that Lululemon’s third quarter “could be tough,” warning of “mixed signals.” He said levels of price markdowns, which pinch profit margins, had appeared to be elevated at clearance stores and online in the first half of November, while traffic could have slowed down. Earlier in the quarter, however, traffic was solid and discounts were under control, he predicted.

